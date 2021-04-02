Williamsville woman taken into custody on drug charge

A Williamsville woman was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 29-year-old Brittany Eads was arrested around 3 pm in Butler County on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. Eads also reportedly had a warrant out of Poplar Bluff for failure to appear on the original charge of stealing. Following the arrest, Eads was held at the Butler County Jail.

