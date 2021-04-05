2 charged with murder in Bollinger County

Two Marble Hill residents have been charged with first-degree murder. Around 1 a.m. Friday, the Bollinger County sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive male located on County Road 346. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a dead 32-year old man. Evidence determined the man had been assaulted prior to his death, and suffered serious physical injuries. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted interviews with 41-year-old Joshua Proffer and 31-year-old Heather Watson, who were allegedly present at the time of the man’s death, as well as a witness. Following the interviews, Proffer and Watson were arrested and booked into the Bollinger County Jail. They were charged with first-degree murder and additional charges are expected. Proffer and Watson remain in custody at the Bollinger County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

