Blunt against OMB changing definition of Metropolitan Statistical Area — which would affect St. Joseph, Cape Girardeau, Joplin and Jefferson City

Senator Roy Blunt and a bipartisan group of Senators want the Biden Administration to think twice about changing the definition of a Metropolitan Statistical Area. The change for the Office of Management and Budget would double the minimum population requirement from 50,000 to 100,000. Senator Blunt says that would hurt some Missouri cities.

Blunt and Democrat Chris Van Hollen are leading the fight against changing the designation that would affect St. Joseph, Cape Girardeau, Joplin, and Jefferson City in federal funding and economic development opportunities.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!