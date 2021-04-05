Monday, April 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Brevard County man riding his motorcycle at more than 100-mph while weaving in and out of traffic told deputies his need for speed was okay because “he was trained to drive like that.” Brevard County deputies said they spotted 65-year-old Charles Thomas of Malabar, on his motorcycle around 10:00 a.m. traveling at speeds over 100-mph on U.S. 1 southbound approaching Malabar Road.

According to the arrest report, Thomas then turned west on Malabar Road, passing cars in a no passing zone into oncoming traffic. When authorities caught up with Thomas, he told the arresting deputy, “He is trained to drive like that and he will do it anytime he is in a hurry.”

The report does not disclose what type of motorcycle training Thomas alleged he had. Thomas was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. According to Brevard County Jail records, his bail was set at $500.

