Missouri’s next coronavirus vaccination phase opens Friday. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says all Missouri adults will become eligible to get vaccinated.

State Health Department Director Randall Williams says Missouri is completing about 40,000 coronavirus vaccinations per day.

