Authorities in Butler County served a warrant last week on a statutory rape charge. Phillip Lee, of Poplar Bluff, is facing a charge of 1st-degree Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape in connection to an alleged incident from 2019. The warrant was served on Wednesday by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Lee’s bond was set at $30,000.

