Ellsinore woman arrested on dangerous drug and marijuana charges

An Ellsinore woman was taken into custody Saturday evening on multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 57-year-old Janet Burlbaugh was arrested shortly after 8 pm in Carter County on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. She is also facing charges of possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, resisting or tampering with an arrest, and careless and imprudent driving. Following the arrest, she was held at the Carter County Jail.

