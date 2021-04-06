Suspect driving off-road motorcycle arrested after chase in Cape

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening following a vehicle pursuit with Cape Girardeau police. Officers received reports around 5:15 p.m. of an off-road motorcycle being driven in a careless manner throughout the city. Officers attempted to detain the motorcycle’s operator after he parked in the area of Park Drive and Main Street, but the suspect returned to the bike and fled as they approached on foot. The suspect recklessly drove through Riverside Park, nearly striking pedestrians. Police pursued the suspect north through the city until he reached County Road 621, where he attempted to hide in a wooded area. Officers located him and were able to detain him without further incident. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau jail pending formal charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!