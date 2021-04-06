Tuesday, April 6th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Naples, FL — A Naples woman was arrested for allegedly firing multiple shots into her husband’s truck. 45-year-old Lara Love is facing a felony charge after her husband told deputies she shot up his vehicle with a handgun just before 12:00 p.m. while four children were inside the home.

The husband told investigators he and Love have been separated for nearly two years but still live together in their Golden Gate Estates home with their four children. Deputies said an argument over the husband getting home late led Love to shoot a 9mm handgun at her husband’s vehicle multiple times.

When authorities arrived, they said they overheard Love telling one of her children to take her gun and put it in the truck. The 45-year-old was taken into custody by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. She is facing a charge of shooting a missile into a vehicle.

