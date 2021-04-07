Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff’s office

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill residents last week. The deceased male was identified as 32-year-old Joshua Taylor, who had developmental disabilities. On Friday around 1:15 am, Deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Bollinger County Road 346 for what was originally reported as an unresponsive male. Once Deputies arrived on scene, they located Taylor lying face up and partially submerged in a pond on the property. Upon further observation, it was determined that Taylor was deceased and had several facial injuries. In addition to those injuries, red marks consistent with ligature marks were observed on Taylor’s left forearm and wrist from where it appeared he had been restrained at some point prior to his death. After making those observations, contact was made with the residents of the property, Joshua Proffer and Heather Watson. You can learn more at the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

