Bertand man killed in crash
A Bertrand man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that officers were called to an accident scene on Highway 13, 8 miles north of Springfield, around 9 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Dylan Gadberry, was southbound on Highway 13 when it ran off the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. Gadberry was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.