Kids Win Missouri Praises Missouri House’s $76 Million Increase for Foster and Adoptive Children

The advocacy group Kids Win Missouri is praising the Missouri House’s bipartisan approval of a 76-million dollar increase for foster and adoptive children. Kids Win Missouri policy director Craig Stevenson says the House budget also includes a 45 percent increase to the clothing allowance for foster teens.

The House budget also increases the clothing allowance for Missouri foster children ages 6-12 by 110-dollars annually, up from the current 290 dollars. Stevenson praises GOP Speaker Rob Vescovo and House Democrats for the budget, saying it represents a much-needed investment.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!