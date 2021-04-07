Route J in Madison, Perry counties reduced

Various sections of Route J in Madison and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the roadway, replace culverts and make shoulder improvements. These sections are from Highway 72 in Madison County to Highway 51 in Perry County. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting April 19 through Sept. 30.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

