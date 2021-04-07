Some state agencies working on very antiquated systems, says Senate Budget chairman

Some state agencies are working with the oldest computer operating systems and still using them, mainly because of the costs associated with upgrading and replacing these outdated programs. That’s according to State Senate Budget Chairman Dan Hegeman.

As Missourians well know one of those is the Missouri Department of Revenue. Some of the systems in use today date back to the 1970s or early 80s. Hegeman says the legislature started to replace these systems before the coronavirus pandemic struck, and hopes to continue this year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!