Ashcroft Shares Unofficial Special Election Results, Applauds Voters

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft thanked Missourians for making their voices heard in Tuesday’s local elections and shared unofficial results of the special election.

“Thank you to the voters who cast a ballot yesterday, not only in the special election, but in the numerous municipal elections across the state,” Ashcroft said. “These municipal elections serve a key role in giving Missourians a voice on issues directly affecting their communities and daily lives.”

Unofficial results for State Legislative District 45 are available below and can be viewed online at enr.sos.mo.gov. Results will remain unofficial until certified by the state board of canvassers.

State Representative, District 45 Votes % of Votes

David Tyson Smith, Democrat 1,801 75.2%

Glenn Nielsen, Libertarian 594 24.8%

Municipal election results are provided by local election authorities. To find contact information for a local election authority, visit sos.mo.gov/lea.

Ashcroft said he expects the state board of canvassers to certify the April 6 special election results within four weeks, pursuant to Section 115.511, RSMo.

