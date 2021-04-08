Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder in 2018 Hardee’s shooting

A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of murder yesterday afternoon in a 2018 shooting incident at a Hardee’s restaurant. 43-year-old Anthony Sinks is guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Sinks shot and killed 45-year-old Derwin Simmons, of Ohio, on Aug. 1, 2018, inside the Hardee’s restaurant on William St. in Cape Girardeau. Defense attorneys said Sinks shot Simmons in self-defense following a short altercation inside the restaurant stemming from Sinks’ ex-wife attempting to move herself and her son to live with Simmons in Liberty Township, Ohio. The prosecution argued Sinks had premeditated the murder, based on text messages he sent to his ex-wife that could be considered threatening, the fact he borrowed and practiced shooting a gun from a friend the day before the incident, and by returning to his car to arm himself after he saw Simmons was also at the restaurant. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!