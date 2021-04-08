MO Children’s Division work being reviewed after boarding school abuse allegations flew under the radar

The work of the Missouri Children’s Division is being reviewed after abuse allegations involving several faith-based boarding schools went under the public’s radar for years. An investigation has found students at some of these places have been beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated. During a Missouri House committee hearing, State Representative J. Eggleston questioned Acting Director Jennifer Tidball if workers are retaliated against for talking to legislators. Tidball says they have the freedom to talk to lawmakers, but they cannot mention confidential information.

Tidball says she will email workers to make clear what they can and cannot say or do.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!