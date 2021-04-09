Legislation Creating a Department of Defense Given Final Approval by Missouri House

Missouri and Massachusetts are the only two states that don’t have a Department of Defense, but that would change under a proposal given final approval yesterday by the Missouri House in Jefferson City. State Representative Adam Schnelting, who serves in the Missouri Army National Guard, is sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment.

Yesterday’s bipartisan House vote was 146-6, and the measure now heads to the Senate. If the Legislature approves the joint resolution, the issue would be placed on Missouri’s statewide ballot in 2022.

