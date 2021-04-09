MO Senate passes transportation package with vaccine passport ban, vehicle safety inspection change

The state could ban entities in Missouri from requiring a vaccine passport to access transportation services. The state Senate has passed a wide-ranging transportation bill that would prohibit that requirement. State Senator Lincoln Hough is sponsoring the legislation that would also put some fees for vehicle sales toward replacing old state computer systems.

The package, which moves to the House, would waive safety inspection requirements for new vehicles immediately before getting sold. Senator Mike Moon says he opposes the plan because he says businesses should decide for themselves if they want to require vaccine passports.

