Two killed, six injured including four children in Sikeston wreck

Two area residents have died in connection to a wreck Tuesday evening in Scott County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 6 p.m. when 36-year-old Leslie Spears, of Sikeston, crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head on near South Main and Virginia Street. A passenger in Spear’s vehicle, 27-year-old Kainan Deprow, of Sikeston, was pronounced dead at the scene. Leslie Spears along with a young child suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital. An occupant of the second vehicle, 53-year-old Charles Jones, of Mounds, Illinois, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle along with three juvenile children were seriously injured and all were airlifted to area hospitals.

