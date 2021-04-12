Man arrested on felony drug charges in Butler County

A Nebraska man has been taken into custody in Butler County on felony drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 24-year-old Josephine Latner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – hydrocodone and meth, and another charge for possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Latner is also facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, he was held at the Butler County Jail.

