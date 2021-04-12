Monday, April 12th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Largo, FL — A Florida Woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after police found cocaine and a cut straw atop her three-year-old son’s copy of Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat.” 24-year-old Casey Quoka was arrested after police found narcotics in her residence in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

Along with the “bump” of suspected cocaine, cops seized marijuana and a “baggie of pills suspected to be MDMA.” According to a criminal complaint, the drugs were “easily accessible” to Quoka’s child. Quoka was also charged with felony child abuse for leaving her son with “significant bruising” as a result of corporal punishment that allegedly “exceeded the accepted level of force.”

Reports say that she could also face drug charges after lab tests are performed on the items confiscated from her home. Quoka, who works as a bartender at Applebee’s, was booked into jail on the two criminal counts.

