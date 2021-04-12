MO’s K-12 schools to get $1.95 billion total dollars from latest federal aid package

The U.S. Department of Education says Missouri’s K-12 schools will get 1.95-billion dollars in federal aid from the latest coronavirus plan. Linda Neumann with the Missouri Association of School Nurses hopes the state’s school districts will consider using some of the federal funding to hire school nurses. She said a 2020 state Education Department report shows about 20-percent of Missouri public school districts do not have a nurse.

She says the lack of school nurses usually has to do with a lack of local funding. Missouri has about 550 traditional public school districts and charter schools serving roughly 900,000 students.

