Pemiscot County Road Work

Interstate-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

The following lane closures will be in place on I-55:

Work will extend from north and southbound I-55 from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 2.0.

Work will extend from northbound and southbound off ramps at Exit 8.

Work will extend from northbound I-55 off ramp onto I-155 at Exit 17.

Weather permitting, work will be underway Monday, April 26 through Friday, May 28, including overnight.

