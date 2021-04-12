Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturned

The Southeast Missourian reports that a two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. The suspect allegedly struck a vehicle containing two people, who both received treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!