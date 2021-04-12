Water line cut at William, Lorimier streets

Cape Girardeau officials said Friday afternoon a contractor working in the area of William and Lorimier streets cut a 12-inch water line, disrupting supply in the area. The break was isolated and water service has been restored. Officials issued a boil water advisory for a significant portion of the city. The water samples collected following the water main break were determined to be free from contamination. The water boil advisory was lifted on Saturday.

