MO House passes bill intended to help the state’s growing HIV problem

Missouri is one of seven states considered to have a growing problem with HIV infections, especially in rural communities. The state House has unanimously passed Representative Phil Christofanelli’s bill that would allow pharmacists to give customers a 30-day supply of HIV pre-exposure and post-exposure medication without a prescription. Representative Christofanelli says pharmacists would be required to screen the patient first and confirm the customer has tested negative for HIV.

The next stop for his bill is the Senate. State Senator Greg Razer is sponsoring a similar measure.

