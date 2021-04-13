Neelyville man arrested over the weekend on multiple felony charges
A Neelyville man was taken into custody over the weekend on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler was arrested Saturday afternoon in Butler County on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance – meth. Tyler is also facing charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Following the arrest, Tyler was held at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.