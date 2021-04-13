Suspect Charged In Oregon County Shooting

A Thayer man has been charged in connection to a shooting in Oregon County. On April 10 around 5:15 a.m., a male subject entered the Snappy Mart Convenience Store in Koshkonong and shot four people. One individual died at the scene and the remaining three have critical injuries. They were initially taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, then transferred to Springfield area hospitals. The man arrested in connection with the incident was identified as 28-year-old Christopher Lindley. He is charged in Oregon County Circuit Court with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!