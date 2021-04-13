Tuesday, April 13th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Ferndale, PA — Four teenage girls are accused of setting fire to an unoccupied Pennsylvania house and posting footage of the inferno to Snapchat. Police used the social media post to identify and later arrest the teen suspects, ranging in age from 12 to 14, for the fire in a Ferndale duplex.

The girls told police they started the blaze because “they were bored,” Ferndale Police Chief John Blake said. They allegedly used numerous aerosol sprays, including bug spray and Lysol to ignite the fire. A police officer and firefighter suffered minor injuries during the fire.

Authorities said that the teens are charged with felony arson, causing catastrophe, trespassing, and endangering another person. They were released to their families. Their cases will be heard in Cambria County juvenile court.

