University of MO is one of three universities performing in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
The University of Missouri marching band is one of three university-level bands performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. About 100 bands competed for a spot and Mizzou is one of only nine bands chosen to march along the streets of New York City. Marching Mizzou Director, Dr. Amy Knopps says this will be the first time the university’s band has ever been part of the historic parade.
Knopps says her dream would be to have the band perform to the music of Sheryl Crow – a University of Missouri graduate and Kennett native.