Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes

A Marquand man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes. 51-year-old Joseph Jones is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 27. A probable-cause statement says that Jones took a 13-year old boy with him about three weeks before school started in 2020 to deliver vehicles to an unknown address. During the ride, Jones allegedly assaulted the boy, and told him if he told his mother about what happened Jones would smash the boy’s cellphone over his head. Following this interaction, the boy told his mother he didn’t want to go with Jones to pick up vehicles. In total, Jones faces charges on 10 counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, three counts of incest, two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old, one count of third-degree domestic assault, and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy. These charges stem from a total of 3 separate incidents. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

