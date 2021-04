Two people were found dead after a motor home fire in New Madrid County. 35-year-old Bryant Akridge and 29-year-old Amber Womack were found dead Tuesday in a motor home in Lilbourn. Authorities discovered the bodies after conducting a well-being check yesterday on North Main Street after Akridge’s family members had not heard from him in three days. Officials say there had been a fire inside the motor home. The incident is under investigation.

