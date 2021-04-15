New report says MO is gaining ground along the broadband superhighway

Missouri is making progress in its efforts to close the gap on the digital divide. A new report says Missouri ranks 32nd in the nation in broadband internet access, a positive step from 41st just a couple of years ago. Federal aid has helped to boost access around Missouri. The director of the state Department of Economic Development Rob Dixon says there is still plenty of work that needs to be done.

During a Missouri Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Dixon said affordability, available service, and having appropriate devices all play into the lack of high-speed internet access.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!