Route W in Cape reduced for pavement work

Route W in Cape Girardeau, from Highway 177 to Lexington Avenue, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Wednesday and will continue through April 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!