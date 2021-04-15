Thursday, April 15th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Naples, FL — A man was busted for a complex fraud scheme spanning all of Southwest Florida. 38-year-old Brent Michael Acord allegedly stole another man’s identity and used it to open an online credit account. Then in August of 2020, he entered a Naples area John Deere dealer with a fake license, false credit cards and documents showing John Deere credit approvals and bought two generators.

He returned to the store the following day and purchased another generator. The total combined value of the three generators was nearly $8,000. Detectives said the case included multiple jurisdictions and multiple identities being compromised in a “systematic and complex scheme.”

Acord was arrested on similar charges in September 2020 in connection with a criminal case in the City of Sarasota. He is accused of stealing a different victim’s identity and using it to purchase a vehicle for more than $20,000. He was also arrested in December 2020 after he used the same victim’s identification to purchase a $30,000 powersports vehicle from a business in Punta Gorda. He was booked into the Naples Jail Center on Collier County felony warrants.

