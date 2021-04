Let Mom know how special she is this Mother’s day. Sign her up to win a prize pack that she’ll adore, with KZIM KSIM. She’ll be taking home an All You Can Eat Movie Pass for up to 4 people to the Cape West Cine, a station tshirt and a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Mason Grace Boutique and Florist in Scott City. Get mom registered now through May 6th. Happy Mother’s Day from KZIM KSIM!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!