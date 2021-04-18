Charleston settles part in suit over inmate’s death

Charleston has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle its part in a lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died in jail after having his neck pinned down for several minutes by the knee of a sheriff. A federal judge said Wednesday she would likely approve the settlement between the mother, widow and nine children of Tory Sanders and the City of Charleston and several of its police officers. The family’s lawsuit is still pending against Mississippi County, the former sheriff and jail staffers. Sanders was on his way to Nashville, Tennessee, when he went to police in Charleston on May 4, 2017, to say he needed psychiatric help. He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail, where a mental health counselor determined Sanders was suffering from paranoia and recommended he be hospitalized for observation. But Sanders remained in the jail, and hours later, then-Sheriff Cory Hutcheson led a team of officers and jailers into Sanders’ cell, where Sanders was tackled, pepper sprayed, shocked with a stun gun and beaten. You can learn more in the Associated Press.

