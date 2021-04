The Missouri House has unanimously rejected the resignation of state Representative Rick Roeber. His now-adult children have accused him of abusing them when they were younger. House Ethics Committee Chairman Travis Fitzwater says the committee is still investigating the accusations against him.

It plans to release a full report next week.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!