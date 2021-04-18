Shots fired Wednesday night near SIU Campus

A reported drive-by shooting Wednesday night triggered SIU to send a mass alert to its students. The shots were reported in the eight o’clock hour near the intersection of Oakland and Freeman Streets. The university reports that a vehicle involved in the shooting was abandoned in a campus parking lot. The occupants of the vehicle then entered the nearby Thompson Woods. The university later issued an all clear message saying the suspects had left the campus, heading north on Highway 51. Carbondale Police have not released any information about the incident.

