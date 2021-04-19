Missouri is officially on track to open an Office of Childhood later this year

Missouri plans to consolidate several early childhood programs across state government into one office later this year. The Office of Childhood, which is on track to open at the end of August, will provide a comprehensive approach to early childhood care and education. Dr. Pam Thomas, with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, says the office wants to serve more families and children.

Thomas says the office will continue to focus on the safety, health, and education of the whole child.

