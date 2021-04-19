MO Senate President expects election bills to cross the finish line this session

The Missouri Senate could debate a bill at any time that would allow no-excuse absentee voting and a photo ID requirement to vote. Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz says legislation that would make changes to our elections is a priority and he expects these kinds of bills to make it to the governor’s desk this session.

Cosby State Senator Dan Hegeman’s bill would let voters cast an absentee ballot up to three weeks before an election. The state House has passed a similar measure that state Representative Joe Adams of University City says would exclude some eligible voters.

