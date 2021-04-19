Monday, April 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Pulaski Country, AR — Moments after being released from custody, an Arkansas man stole a police car that was parked in front of the jail, earning him a return trip behind bars. According to investigators, 33-year-old Cordell Coleman drove away from the Pulaski County jail around 2:40 a.m. in a marked Little Rock Police Department SUV.

A police report notes that a surveillance camera recorded Coleman entering the unlocked 2018 Ford Explorer, which was parked near a jail sally port. Coleman had been released from custody following a public intoxication arrest a day earlier. The stolen vehicle had been driven to the jail by an officer who was assisting with the booking of a prisoner.

“After completing the process, I returned to discover my patrol vehicle had been taken,” the cop reported. Investigators quickly tracked the hot wheels to an apartment complex about ten miles from the jail, where Coleman was found inside the vehicle. Coleman, who had been the last prisoner released from the jail, was arrested and eventually returned to the lockup. He was charged with felony theft.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!