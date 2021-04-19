Person pulled from submerged vehicle

The Southeast Missourian reports that Friday afternoon a person was pulled from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded around 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center. The water depth where the car sank was approximately 8 to 10 feet. The vehicle was pulled from the pond and towed from the scene. Cape Girardeau Private Ambulance and the Jackson Fire Department provided mutual aid.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!