Suspect arrested in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fire

An arson suspect was taken into custody last night following a three-alarm fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple crews responded to a fire at the church on W. Cape Rock Drive to find the building engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the incident. Sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene began an investigation into the fire’s cause. It’s currently being investigated as arson, and the state fire marshal has been called to look into the incident.

