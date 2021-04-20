KZIM KSIM is Hiring

KZIM KSIM is seeking an entry level part time news person to write and anchor morning drive news and update on line sites. This person would gather, write and produce 3 news casts to air during the morning show as well as post all articles on the KZIM KSIM website. They would also produce podcasts and remote news stories from freelance reporters. Hours are 5am to 9am Monday through Friday. This would be a total of 20 hours per week with most holidays off. Other on site opportunities may exist. Must be able to compact news to facts only and have a good on air presence.

Apply by sending resume and voice to kzim@riverradio.net

