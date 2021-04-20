MO Senate could take up gambling bill this week

Missouri could allow video pull tab gambling machines in some truck stops, veterans’ organizations, and fraternal organizations around the state. State Senator Denny Hoskins says the Senate could debate his bill this week that would allow the machines.

The legislation would also allow sports betting at Missouri’s 13 casinos. Hoskins says by the time his bill is fully implemented, about 250-million dollars in state revenue for education could be generated as a result of allowing such gambling.

