Suspect in Latter-Day Saints Church fire identified, charged with hate crime
The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple crews responded to a fire at the church on W. Cape Rock Drive to find the building engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the incident. 45-year-old Christopher Pritchard, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree hate crime property damage, second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and stealing. Pritchard is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center with no bond and this case is still being actively investigated.