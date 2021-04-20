Tuesday, April 20th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Manhattan, NY — Here’s something else you shouldn’t do if you want to avoid police attention: Don’t drive an SUV in Manhattan with a bazooka bolted to the roof… Warchyld — a rapper whose birth name is Chris Stoney — learned that lesson the hard way around 2:00 p.m. Saturday when bewildered cops swarmed his 2006 Hummer in Midtown Manhattan.

The bazooka was actually an air-powered T-shirt rifle. But the cops were the real deal. “They told me to put my hands up,” Stoney told the Daily News. “They thought I was a terrorist.” “My hands were shaking and I was nervous. It felt like a scene from a Bruce Willis movie,” he said.

The Philadelphia-based rapper said he was stopped on his way to Times Square to check out his promotional billboard and film a music video. Stoney explained to police the air rifle is designed to shoot out T-shirts to promote his brand and is a prop from his clothing company, “Wardrobe by WARCHYLD.” He was issued a summons for unlawful possession of an air rifle and is due to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court in July.

