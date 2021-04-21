Cape Girardeau police investigating two instances of shots fired Saturday

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police responded to two instances of possible shots fired Saturday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Ellis and Walnut streets. Upon arrival, officers located one shell casing that had recently been fired from a handgun and one witness nearby. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of several shots fired in the 300 block of Bellevue Street. No direct witnesses were located, as well as no shell casings, property damage or victims. Both instances remain under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Anyone with any information about either instance may contact Cape Girardeau police by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!